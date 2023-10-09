Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Navin Kumar, a student of the Academy, secure the first position in the 200-m race in the U-17 boys’ category of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan, which took place at PAU, Ludhiana. He has been selected for the forthcoming state tournament. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh congratulated and blessed the student for a bright future.
