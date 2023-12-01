The Darshan Education Foundation, a pioneering institution committed to transformative education, hosted Manthan-2023, a two-day national workshop, for its leaders at the scenic locale of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. The workshop, inaugurated with a ceremonious lamp lighting by president Ashwani Sachdeva, brought together 45 educational leaders, including Principals, Heads of Schools, coordinators, and administration officials from 22 branches of the organisation. Key discussions centred around leadership reflections, perspectives and organisational effectiveness. The schools were also presented with awards for their outstanding achievements. Ashwani Sachdeva presented awards to the winners. Darshan Academy, Meerut, and Darshan Academy, Ambala, received awards for overall excellence. Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, and Darshan Academy, Kaithal were honoured for their good work in spiritual curriculum, community programmes, and activities. Darshan Academy, Delhi, and Darshan Academy, Ambala were awarded for their overall academic excellence. Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh, Principal, Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, received special recognition for her tireless efforts in leading the team to obtain accreditation from NABET.

