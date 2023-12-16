Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Dental check-up of students was conducted at the school. The dental camp was organised by a team of qualified dental professionals of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital along with support staff and volunteers. The dental team offered a range of services, including dental examinations, cleanings and basic treatments. Each student underwent a thorough examination to assess their oral health. Concurrently, educational sessions were conducted to impart valuable information on proper oral hygiene practices. Students were engaged in interactive discussions on the importance of regular dental care. Immediate treatments, such as dental cleanings and minor interventions, were provided on the site. Students requiring further attention were given personalised recommendations, and follow-up sessions were scheduled.