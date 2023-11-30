Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, hosts Education Fair

The academy hosted an Education Fair, providing students with a unique opportunity to explore higher education options from prestigious universities. The event took place on the school campus, wherein more than 15 reputed universities participated. Representatives of these esteemed institutions were present to engage with students, offering insights into various academic programmes, admission processes and career pathways. The fair aimed to facilitate meaningful interactions among students and university representatives, fostering a conducive environment for aspiring students who wish to know more about the universities. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh was pleased to host the Education Fair.