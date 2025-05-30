DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Darshan Academy, Ludhiana organises road-safety session

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana organises road-safety session

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:02 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised a road safety awareness session for classes VIII to XII, featuring distinguished speakers: S. Avtar Sandhu, zone in-charge of the Traffic Police; Jasbir Singh, Traffic Education Officer; Dr Jagjit Singh and Mandeep, members of Punjab Road Safety; and Pratik Verma, Advisor to the Traffic Police. The session highlighted India's alarming accident rate-ranking third globally-traffic laws applicable to citizens under 18, and the importance of zebra crossings, road dividers and footpaths. Students participated in an interactive quiz on traffic signs and safety rules. To recognise and encourage active involvement, certificates were awarded to students who answered confidently and correctly.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts