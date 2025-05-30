Darshan Academy, Ludhiana organises road-safety session

The school organised a road safety awareness session for classes VIII to XII, featuring distinguished speakers: S. Avtar Sandhu, zone in-charge of the Traffic Police; Jasbir Singh, Traffic Education Officer; Dr Jagjit Singh and Mandeep, members of Punjab Road Safety; and Pratik Verma, Advisor to the Traffic Police. The session highlighted India's alarming accident rate-ranking third globally-traffic laws applicable to citizens under 18, and the importance of zebra crossings, road dividers and footpaths. Students participated in an interactive quiz on traffic signs and safety rules. To recognise and encourage active involvement, certificates were awarded to students who answered confidently and correctly.

