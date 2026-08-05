Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organises Sufi song competition

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised a solo Sufi song competition to promote musical talent and appreciation for Sufi music among students. Twenty-five participants from classes VI to XII showcased their singing skills in two categories. In Group I, Himani (VII-B) secured the first place, followed by Navraj Singh (VI-C) and Kavin Ezaac N. Gill (VII-C), while Krish Gulati (VII-B) received the consolation prize. In Group II, Gurleen Kaur (XII Commerce) won first prize, Ananya (X-C) secured second place, Gurneet Kaur (IX-B) finished third, and Jubilee Sonta (X-B) received the consolation prize. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to continue nurturing their musical talents with dedication and passion.

Advertisement