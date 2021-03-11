Darshan Academy School, Ambala

Bharat Vikas Parishad carried out a sapling plantation drive on the school premises. Suresh Sharma, Provincial Organisation Secretary, Sushma Singh, President, Madhu Julka, Project In Charge, Manish Gupta, member, Harsh Marwah, member, and school Headmistress Balwinder Kaur were present on the occasion. All student council members of four houses — Compassion, Peace, Empathy and Service — participated along with their house mistresses Rimple, Anjana, Meenu and Dipti Bakshi.