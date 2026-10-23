Dasehra celebrated

Dasehra was celebrated at Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur. Students presented a beautiful glimpse of Indian culture and traditions through various cultural performances. They delivered speeches highlighting the significance of Dasehra and gave captivating performances featuring songs and poems centred on Lord Rama. They also presented a short tableau depicting the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, which enthralled the audience. Through these performances, the students conveyed the message of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over unrighteousness. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta praised the students’ performances, observing that Dasehra is not merely a festival but also an occasion that inspires people to embrace truth, virtue and moral values in life. He encouraged the students to follow the ideals of Lord Rama and strive to eliminate negative traits within themselves. School Principal Anitha R also commended the students for their efforts. In her address, she remarked that Dasehra teaches us that, no matter how powerful evil may seem, truth and goodness will ultimately triumph. She urged the students to shun vices such as ego, anger and jealousy and instead follow a path defined by love, harmony, humility and honesty. The celebration not only connected the students with their Indian cultural roots but also instilled noble values, moral principles and a positive outlook in them. The entire atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm, joy and a spirit of devotion.

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