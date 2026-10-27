Dasehra celebrated

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, celebrated Dasehra by organising a special assembly highlighting the victory of good over evil. The programme began with a soulful ‘bhajan’ by the school choir, followed by students of Balvatika presenting excerpts from the Ramayana depicting Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana. Playgroup and Nursery students enthralled the audience with a lively dance performance. The assembly also highlighted social evils such as corruption, poverty, discrimination and inequality, encouraging students to contribute towards building a better society. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla lit Ravana’s effigy and urged students to overcome bad habits and embrace positive values.

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