Dasehra celebrated

Gurukul World School, Mohali, organised a special assembly to celebrate Dasehra, spreading the message of truth, righteousness and the victory of good over evil. The assembly featured an engaging stage presentation, soulful poems and melodious musical performances by students. Through their expressive performances, the students highlighted the significance of Dasehra and the timeless values of honesty, courage and the triumph of good over evil. The celebration created an atmosphere of enthusiasm and devotion while helping students connect with India’s rich cultural heritage. Principal Poonamjit Kaur appreciated the students and teachers for their enthusiastic participation and efforts in making the assembly meaningful and memorable.

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