Dasehra celebrated

To mark the victory of good over evil, Dasehra was celebrated at the junior wing of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. A special morning assembly was conducted to explain the significance of the day. It was also emphasised that the path of evil only leads us to our misfortunes. An effigy of Ravana was burnt. Headmistress Cynthia Shear extended her warm greetings and wished that the festival continues to inspire us to imbibe the values of ethics and truth to live a happy and peaceful life.

