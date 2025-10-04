Dasehra celebrated

The festive spirit of Dasehra filled the air at Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, as students of kindergarten participated in various activities, showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm. The young artists created Ravana’s mask. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) said Dasehra celebrations remind us of the triumph of good over evil.
