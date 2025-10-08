DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Dasehra celebrated

Dasehra celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Dasehra on its premises keeping. The occasion was celebrated with devotion and joy, highlighting the rich traditions of the festival. Students of all classes actively participated in slogan writing and poster making activity. Primary wing students made sketches of Ravana and coloured them. The activity showcased their creativity and spread the message of courage, unity and positivity. Director Seema Handa stated that such celebrations nurture a spirit of love, unity and brotherhood among students. Principal Komal Sharma emphasised that Dasehra is a time to seek divine blessings, commit to righteous living and overcome personal challenges. The celebration concluded with joy and devotion, leaving everyone with a renewed reminder that goodness and truth always triumph over evil.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts