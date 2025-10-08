Dasehra celebrated

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Dasehra on its premises keeping. The occasion was celebrated with devotion and joy, highlighting the rich traditions of the festival. Students of all classes actively participated in slogan writing and poster making activity. Primary wing students made sketches of Ravana and coloured them. The activity showcased their creativity and spread the message of courage, unity and positivity. Director Seema Handa stated that such celebrations nurture a spirit of love, unity and brotherhood among students. Principal Komal Sharma emphasised that Dasehra is a time to seek divine blessings, commit to righteous living and overcome personal challenges. The celebration concluded with joy and devotion, leaving everyone with a renewed reminder that goodness and truth always triumph over evil.

