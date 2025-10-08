Dasehra celebrated

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrated Dasehra. The programme began with a brief introduction about the significance of Dasehra, highlighting the victory of good over evil. Students presented cultural performances, skits, and dances depicting the story of Lord Rama, triumph over Ravana, and values of truth, honesty, and righteousness. Children, dressed in traditional attire, mesmerised everyone with their enactments from the Ramayana. The highlight of the celebration was the burning of an effigy of Ravana, symbolising the end of evil and the importance of moral values in life. Teachers also addressed the students, encouraging them to follow the path of truth and goodness in their daily lives. Director Principal Cdr Roopak Chadha and Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari appreciated the efforts of the students and staff in putting up such a vibrant programme and reminded everyone that “Dasehra teaches us to fight our inner evils like ego, anger, and hatred”. The celebration concluded with a message of unity, positivity, and cultural pride, leaving a deep impression on the young learners.

