DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Dasehra celebrated

Dasehra celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrated Dasehra. The programme began with a brief introduction about the significance of Dasehra, highlighting the victory of good over evil. Students presented cultural performances, skits, and dances depicting the story of Lord Rama, triumph over Ravana, and values of truth, honesty, and righteousness. Children, dressed in traditional attire, mesmerised everyone with their enactments from the Ramayana. The highlight of the celebration was the burning of an effigy of Ravana, symbolising the end of evil and the importance of moral values in life. Teachers also addressed the students, encouraging them to follow the path of truth and goodness in their daily lives. Director Principal Cdr Roopak Chadha and Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari appreciated the efforts of the students and staff in putting up such a vibrant programme and reminded everyone that “Dasehra teaches us to fight our inner evils like ego, anger, and hatred”. The celebration concluded with a message of unity, positivity, and cultural pride, leaving a deep impression on the young learners.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts