Dasehra celebrated at Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala

Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, celebrated Dasehra with festive splendour as students presented a special assembly to mark the occasion. The event commenced on a devotional note, followed by a series of activities and performances that brought the essence of the festival to life. A prize distribution ceremony honoured meritorious students for their outstanding achievements in various competitions. The school's Managing Committee members, including Additional Secretary Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Vice-President Harjatinder Singh Bajwa and Vice-President Dr Parvinder Singh, along with Principal Jaswinder Kaur, extended their greetings and inspired students to overcome inner vices and follow the path of righteousness. The celebration concluded with students and staff taking a collective pledge to uphold truth, integrity and strong moral values.
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