Dasehra celebrated at Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dasehra with festive fervour. Chairman Sahibjit Singh Sandhu and Principal Rajni Dutta performed the auspicious ritual of burning Ravana's effigy, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The celebration filled the atmosphere with joy and excitement as students enthusiastically participated in the festivities. The occasion highlighted the timeless values of truth, righteousness and goodness, inspiring students to uphold these virtues in their daily lives.

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