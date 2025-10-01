Dasehra celebrated

“Festivals are the living classrooms where children learn values beyond textbooks. At Hansraj Public School, we believe in nurturing young minds with lessons of courage, compassion, and integrity that festivals like Dasehra symbolise. By participating in such celebrations, our students not only connect with their cultural roots but also learn to uphold goodness in thought and action,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the students on the occasion of Dasehra celebrations. The celebration began with the primary wing students presenting speeches and poems highlighting the significance of Dasehra. Nursery and Class III children recited poems and delivered short speeches with innocence and charm, while the UKG students brought alive the spirit of the Ramayana through enactments and soulful recitations of Chaupai. A special speech on Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti reminded everyone of the values of simplicity, truth, and service to the nation. The cultural fervour continued with devotional ‘bhajans’ that filled the atmosphere with spirituality, and a graceful dance performance symbolising the joy of victory. The highlight of the day was the dramatic ‘Ravan Dahan’, where an effigy of Ravana was set aflame, inspiring all with the timeless message of truth prevailing over falsehood.

