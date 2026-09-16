Dass & Brown Experiential Learning School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Grandparents' Day with warmth and enthusiasm, bringing grandparents and grandchildren together for a joyful morning of music, laughter and creativity. Under the guidance of Principal Anju Mehta, students from KG to Prep II welcomed their grandparents with special badges. The celebrations featured musical performances, fun games, card-making activities and an energetic group dance by the grandparents. Smart Brain Laughter Yoga by Bharti and Megha added to the cheerful atmosphere. Grandparents also shared their experiences and feedback. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, celebrating family bonds and intergenerational learning.

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