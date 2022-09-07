DAV Alampur pupils win medals

Students of DAV Public School Alampur, District Kangra, won four medals in boxing competition. This Under-14 boxing competition was organised in Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur. In this competition, Akshit and Shivam Rana won two gold medals, Shailesh won one silver, and Abhinav won one bronze medal. The students brought laurels to their school and region with this achievement. Apart from this, two promising students of the school, Akshit and Shivam Rana, have been selected for the state-level competition, which will be held at Una soon. The Principal of the school, Bikram Singh congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their performance.