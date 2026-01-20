DAV Alumni Meet held

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, successfully organised the DAV Alumni Meet-2026, witnessing enthusiastic participation from alumni of various batches. The programme commenced with the DAV Anthem, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Priya Kapoor and Inderbir Mariya welcomed the chief guest, Anu Tiwari. The event was enlivened by cultural performances presented by students, which added colour and energy to the occasion. The meet provided a wonderful platform for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater and relive cherished memories. A variety of fun games and engaging activities were specially organised for the alumni, adding to their enjoyment. Addressing the gathering, Vivek Tiwari warmly welcomed the alumni and encouraged them to remain actively connected with the school. He emphasised the vital role of alumni support in nurturing future generations and strengthening the rich legacy of DAV institutions. One of the major highlights of the event was the selection of the DAV Ambassador, for which alumni participated in a series of interactive and competitive rounds. Ritin Vatrana (Batch 2000, Class X) was selected as the DAV Ambassador in recognition of his talent, confidence and strong association with the institution. The alumni were also honoured for their achievements and their continued bond with the school. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the convenor, alumni committee, followed by vibrant Bhangra and dance by all on the songs of school alumnus Harvinder Singh, famous for singing songs in Punjabi movies. The event culminated with dinner, marking the successful conclusion of a memorable and well-organised alumni meet.

Advertisement