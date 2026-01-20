DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Alumni Meet held

DAV Alumni Meet held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, successfully organised the DAV Alumni Meet-2026, witnessing enthusiastic participation from alumni of various batches. The programme commenced with the DAV Anthem, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Priya Kapoor and Inderbir Mariya welcomed the chief guest, Anu Tiwari. The event was enlivened by cultural performances presented by students, which added colour and energy to the occasion. The meet provided a wonderful platform for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater and relive cherished memories. A variety of fun games and engaging activities were specially organised for the alumni, adding to their enjoyment. Addressing the gathering, Vivek Tiwari warmly welcomed the alumni and encouraged them to remain actively connected with the school. He emphasised the vital role of alumni support in nurturing future generations and strengthening the rich legacy of DAV institutions. One of the major highlights of the event was the selection of the DAV Ambassador, for which alumni participated in a series of interactive and competitive rounds. Ritin Vatrana (Batch 2000, Class X) was selected as the DAV Ambassador in recognition of his talent, confidence and strong association with the institution. The alumni were also honoured for their achievements and their continued bond with the school. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the convenor, alumni committee, followed by vibrant Bhangra and dance by all on the songs of school alumnus Harvinder Singh, famous for singing songs in Punjabi movies. The event culminated with dinner, marking the successful conclusion of a memorable and well-organised alumni meet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts