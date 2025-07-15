DAV Ambota hosts cluster-level events

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Ambota, hosted the closing ceremony of the DAV Cluster-Level Kabaddi, Skipping Rope, and Chess Tournament, drawing participation from various DAV institutions across the region. The event commenced with the arrival of guests, followed by a warm floral welcome. The audience was enthralled by the rendition of the DAV Gaan and an energetic group dance performance (bhangra) that reflected the vibrant culture of Punjab. Principal Namit Sharma addressed the gathering, applauding the efforts of the young athletes and encouraging them to pursue sportsmanship and excellence in life. The principal extended gratitude to all participating schools, coaches, and dignitaries for making the tournament a grand success. The highlight of the ceremony was the prize distribution, where winners were awarded for their remarkable performance in kabaddi, skipping rope, and chess competitions held over two days. The ceremony concluded with the flag ceremony, formal declaration of the meet closed, and a heartfelt vote of thanks by the organising committee. The event culminated with the rendition of the national anthem, marking a respectful and patriotic end to the proceedings. In the U-14 boys’ kabaddi tournament, DAV, Surangani, bagged the first position, and DAV, Chamba, second. In the U-17 boys’ kabaddi tournament, DAV, Chamba, bagged the first position, and DAV, Lathiani, second. In the U-19 boys’ kabaddi tournament, DAV, Lathiani, bagged the first position, and DAV, Chamba, second. In the U-17 girls’ tournament, DAV, Surangani, bagged the first position, and DAV, Ambota, second.

