DAV Baghni observes IEC Campaign and International Youth Day

MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni (Nurpur), observed Intensified IEC Campaign and International Youth Day. A series of meaningful activities were conducted on this occasion, including an awareness talk on the importance of HIV/AIDS, a quiz on health and general awareness, a poster-making competition on the theme "HIV Free Himachal", and a pledge-taking ceremony to reaffirm commitment towards a healthier and responsible lifestyle. Speaking on the occasion, Principal MR Rana encouraged the students to become ambassadors of health and awareness. He emphasised that today's youth must shoulder the responsibility of building a society free from misconceptions and diseases by spreading knowledge and adopting healthy practices.

