DAV Bharoli, Nadaun

Two-Day DAV National Sports Meet was organised in the school in which nine DAV schools of Zone- D participated. Dr OP Sondhi, Vice Chairman, LMC, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Students brought laurels to the school giving their best performances. They participated in Basketball and Badminton under various categories. The school secured first position U-19 category (boys) and U-17 (girls) category Basketball. Badminton boys U-14 category got first position while girls U-14 secured second position. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded and awarded prizes to the winners.
