DAV, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana

The election to the student council was held on the school premises. In the preliminary round, candidates who had filed nominations were interviewed for the post of Head Boy and Head Girl. Nominees were selected and judged on their class performance, co-scholastics and participation in school events. They were asked to make their election manifesto and canvassing was done in Class IX and XII. SDGs given by United Nations were adopted as election symbols. During canvassing, the meaning and importance of SDGs were highlighted by the contesting candidates in all the classes. Two polling booths were created. A presiding officer, polling officer and returning officers were deployed. Voter list was made and permanent ink mark was applied on index finger of students who cast their votes. Selfie points to highlight the importance of voting were created. A sense of secrecy and respect for voting could be seen during the entire election process. Ballot boxes were sealed in the presence of contestants by the presiding officer and counting will be done later. Principal JK Sidhu expressed her satisfaction over the democratic way of selecting members of the student council.