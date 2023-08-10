DAV Cent Public School, Barara, Ambala

The school celebrated ‘Harit Diwas’ by organising various activities. Students of the nursery wing came in green dress and enjoyed swings. All students presented poems. Students of Class IV to VII brought green eatables to give message of eating healthy food. Students of Class IV to X brought one eco-brick to spread awareness not to throw litter here and there and eco-brick is the most needed step to check plastic pollution. Students of Class XI and XII presented role play to give message of ‘Give regard and take regard’. Principal Sunita Kapoor said eco-brick can be used to grow different creative plants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...