DAV Cent Public School, Barara, Ambala

The school celebrated ‘Harit Diwas’ by organising various activities. Students of the nursery wing came in green dress and enjoyed swings. All students presented poems. Students of Class IV to VII brought green eatables to give message of eating healthy food. Students of Class IV to X brought one eco-brick to spread awareness not to throw litter here and there and eco-brick is the most needed step to check plastic pollution. Students of Class XI and XII presented role play to give message of ‘Give regard and take regard’. Principal Sunita Kapoor said eco-brick can be used to grow different creative plants.

#Ambala