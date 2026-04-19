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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Centenary Public School, Indri Road, Karnal

DAV Centenary Public School, Indri Road, Karnal

CBSE Class X toppers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Students have once again brought immense pride to the institution by delivering an exceptional performance in the Class-X CBSE examination. The school recorded a remarkable academic result, reflecting the dedication of the students and the consistent guidance of the teachers. Leading the merit list, Aarvi Dattana secured the first position with an outstanding 97 per cent, Rohit Sukhija achieved the second position with 94.4 per cent, while Kanishka Sharma secured the third position with 93.4 per cent, adding further glory to the school's achievements. Several other students also displayed commendable performance. Ridhi and Jaideep Kaur each scored 92 per cent, while Ridhima achieved 90.2 per cent. Manvi secured 90 per cent and Iknoor Kaur, along with Jahnvi, got 89.2 per cent. Expressing her pride and appreciation, Principal Mamta Pandey congratulated the students and teachers for their hard work and dedication.

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