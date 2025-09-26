DT
DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi holds poet and writer acting competition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:12 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
A “poet and writer acting competition” was organised for students of classes VI and VII as part of the Hindi Pakhwada celebrations. The Hindi Pakhwada features various activities promoting the Hindi language. In this special event, students embodied the personalities and works of renowned Hindi poets and writers, including Kabir, Munshi Premchand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Meera, showcasing their acting talent and creativity through engaging costumes. Participants from all four houses actively took part, delivering brilliant performances. In Class VI, Ayan Thakur from Tilak Sadan secured first position, followed by Naitik from Gandhi Sadan in second place and Charvik from Tagore Sadan in third. In Class VII, Kartikeya Marwah from Gandhi Sadan took the top spot, Kairvi from Tilak Sadan secured second place, and Vaibhav from Nehru Sadan claimed third. Principal KS Guleria congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants, emphasizing that Hindi is not just a language but a vital part of India's cultural heritage and social identity. He encouraged students to take pride in promoting and preserving Hindi in their daily lives.

