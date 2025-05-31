DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, student bags bronze medal in high jump
Sameer, student of the school, secured bronze medal in the high jump event in the U-14 category at the District Athletic Championship. His commendable performance earned appreciation from the school authorities. Principal KS Guleria congratulated Sameer and encouraged him to keep striving for excellence in future competitions.
