DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The institute has registered its name in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for making and distributing 3 lakh masks during the pandemic. The teachers had come forward to prepare home-made masks, despite being occupied with online classes. This noble deed was done selflessly and with full dedication by the staff, under the leadership of Regional Director Dr DD Vidyarthi. Padma Shri Punam Sur, President, DAV CMC, congratulated the school and its team for creating the world-class record.
