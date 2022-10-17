DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Kar har maidan Fateh is the faith that leads to achievement. With this spirit the school organised a three-day cluster level national sports games in which 25 schools from different districts of Haryana participated in different sports and won many gold and silver medals. In the valedictory ceremony, the chief guest Vice-Chancellor, CRSU, Jind, praised the talent of the school. In his speech, he added that players of Haryana always win maximum number of gold medals and register their vast role in the field of sports. Along with chief guest, various officers of social organisations such as Gurvinder Singh, Joginder Pava, Virendra Latherji encouraged the players by giving them medals and certificates. Vice-Chancellor also declared free tuition and hostel fee for the students who glorify their school's name in the field of sports, creating a wave of happiness among the children. At the end of the programme Cluster Head Dr DD Vidyarthi congratulated the students for their performance and showered his blessings on the devoted staff.