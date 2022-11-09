DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtmi, the students of primary wing of the school made beautiful posters of Goddess Ahoi. Ahoi Ashtmi is a Hindu festival which is celebrated eight days before Diwali and in tihs mothers keep a day-long fast to ensure good health and prosperity of their children. In the school children participated in Ahoi-making activity and expressed their love towards their mothers by making beautiful posters. Principal Dr. D.D Vidyarthi appreciated the wonderful hand-made posters and rewarded the children for their creativity.