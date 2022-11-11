DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Dr Satyapal, secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, attended the closing ceremony of zonal-level games of DAV national sports at the school. He said students of DAV have brought laurels to their parents, schools, state and country in every field. Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal, DAV, Safidon, said sports promote physical, mental, emotional, social and moral development of the children. In the closing ceremony, the children enthralled the audience with their colourful performances. At the end of the programme, the players who got first and second positions in different games were honoured by chief guest Dr Satyapal Arya, Dr DD Vidyarthi and Rashmi Vidyarthi with medals and trophies.