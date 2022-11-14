DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

A three-day DAV national sports zonal-level games were organised on the premises. The inauguration ceremony commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony and releasing of balloons by chief guest Justice Pritam Pal, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, and Brig. AK Adlakha, Treasurer, DAVCMC, New Delhi. A welcome song was presented by students and was followed by yoga and a dance performance. As many as 700 students from 48 DAV Schools across different zones to take part. Various games like table tennis, basketball, handball, kabaddi, kho-kho, chess, badminton, to name a few, will be held. Justice Pritam Pal conveyed the message that the evil of corruption can be nipped in the bud by giving moral values to the students through value-based education. Brig. Adlakha inspired the players to have a healthy in mind.
