DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The school organised annual sports day on the premises. Children from LKG to Class II participated in different types of games. About 500 children were a part of the event. UKG and LKG students took part in basketball, while children of classes I and II participated in lemon spoon race. Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram DAV Public School, Safidon, appreciated the efforts of children and awarded the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...