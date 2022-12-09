DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The school organised annual sports day on the premises. Children from LKG to Class II participated in different types of games. About 500 children were a part of the event. UKG and LKG students took part in basketball, while children of classes I and II participated in lemon spoon race. Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram DAV Public School, Safidon, appreciated the efforts of children and awarded the winners.