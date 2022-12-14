DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Various types of games were organised for small children on the second day of sports festival. Students from classed III to V participated in the sports festival. Students showed their excellence and talent with great enthusiasm in 50m race, 3-leg race, frog race, spoon-lemon race. Principal DD Vidyarthi said besides education, sports bring about all-round development of students. The programme concluded with Principal Dr Rashmi Vidyarthi's encouraging speech focusing on the importance of participation in sports and true sportsmanship. The Principal awarded medals to the winners.
