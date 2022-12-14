DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Highlighting the theme ‘Mera Kanha’, the school organised a class show for LKG and UKG students. Radha Krishna Arya Head of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Haryana, was the chief guest. As many as 200 tiny tots, dressed in the costumes of Lord Krishna, Radha and gopis enthralled the audience with their dance performance. The Chief Guest appreciated the students' presentations saying that such activities played a significant role in the all round development of students. Other dignitaries like Naveen Singla, Ram Mehar, Virender Lather, Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kali Ram DAV Public School, Safidon and parents present on the occasion encouraged the children with a thunderous applause Principal D.D. Vidyarthi applauded the efforts of students, their parents and teachers for the success of the event.