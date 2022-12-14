DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Highlighting the theme ‘Mera Kanha’, the school organised a class show for LKG and UKG students. Radha Krishna Arya Head of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Haryana, was the chief guest. As many as 200 tiny tots, dressed in the costumes of Lord Krishna, Radha and gopis enthralled the audience with their dance performance. The Chief Guest appreciated the students' presentations saying that such activities played a significant role in the all round development of students. Other dignitaries like Naveen Singla, Ram Mehar, Virender Lather, Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kali Ram DAV Public School, Safidon and parents present on the occasion encouraged the children with a thunderous applause Principal D.D. Vidyarthi applauded the efforts of students, their parents and teachers for the success of the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...