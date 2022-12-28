DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The school organised an educational trip to Kurukshetra. As many as 300 students from classes VI to VIII, along with their class in-charges, went for the trip. The trip aimed at giving an insight into the heritage of Kurukshetra. The trip to the land of 'Dharamshetra' unfolded the realm of historical monuments and their significance. Students visited Thaneshwar Mahadev temple, Bhishma Kund, Lakshmi Narayan Temple and Krishna Museum. Students were awestruck to see the Brahma Sarovar. Later, students were taken to the fun zone for exciting games.