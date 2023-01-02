DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Students of the school celebrated National Mathematics Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Mathematics competitions were conducted for the children of Class III to VIII. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi said maths is very important subject and it can be made more interesting by applying many activities. The students surprised everyone by making beautiful and creative origami structures. Manvi, Siddhant, Ishan, Arnav and Tanvir, students of junior wing, stood first in Maths Quiz, whereas Samiksha, Raghav and Vinit, members of the Pythagoras team bagged the first position in middle wing. Students of Class III to IX made a lot of interesting projects which were displayed on the school campus. On the same day, students of Class VI to IX participated in Mathematics Exhibition and won admiration of all the spectators in the exhibition held in Moti Lal Public School, Jind, under hub of learning programme. Dr DD Vidyarthi rewarded all the participants with medals and certificates.
