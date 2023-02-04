DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Yellow Day was celebrated at the school. All students attended the school wearing yellow-coloured clothes. They also brought yellow-coloured food items, fruits, vegetables and other objects like yellow coloured teddy bears, balls, kites ,balloons, flowers etc. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Vidyarthi by distributing yellow coloured balloons among the children. The children celebrated the day by playing , dancing and taking a ride in the school train. The children presented beautiful poems and they participated in various colourful activities including drawing, colouring ,origami, paper craft etc. Principal Dr. Vidyarthi gave prizes.