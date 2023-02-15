DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Grandparents of all students studying in the school were invited and a ceremony was held in their honour. Students, along with their parents, touched their feet and honoured them with garlands. Nikki Devi (105), who is considered as the oldest woman of Jind, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Vidyarthi welcomed the chief guest and other people and honoured them by presenting shawls and dogas. A large number of grandparents participated in various competitions such as laddoo-eating, pastry-eating, chapati-making, sugarcane eating, antakshri and yoga. Students of Classes III and IV gave a dance performance in the class show organised on the campus. The winners were given medals.
