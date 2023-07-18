DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

In the state-level fencing competition organised by the Haryana Fencing Association at Sonipat, students of the school won 26 medals. All the winner students are receiving training from government-run fencing nursery established on the school campus due to which number of medal-winning students is increasing day by day and the name of district is becoming famous not only in Haryana but across the country as a fencing nursery. About 500 players from different districts participated in the competition. Dr DD Vidyarthi, Regional Director of DAV schools and famous Youtuber and motivator Jagdeep Sharma blessed the players on their record-breaking victory. Congratulating the fencing players, their parents and coaches Veena Saini, Dinesh and Sunita, Dr Vidyarthi encouraged the players to perform well in the national-level tournament also.
