DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

World Sanskrit Day was celebrated in the school during morning assembly. The morning assembly of the school began with the recitation of Veda mantras by students and teachers. Many programmes based on Sanskrit were organised in the school by students of Class V to X. The programme was inaugurated by students Trisha and Anjana of Class VIII with Saraswati Vandana dance. Shlokocharan, drama staging, patriotic song, Sanskrit song and 20 interesting facts of Sanskrit made the programme even more interesting.