DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. Small children from Nursery to Class II dressed in traditional attire of Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis and enthralled everybody present in the assembly. The stage was adorned with vibrant decorations, depicting the life and times of Lord Krishna. Children performed mesmerising dances to the tune of popular Krishna bhajans. The rhythmic movements and colourful costumes left everyone spellbound. Dr DD Vidyarthi, Regional Director, informed the students about Lord Krishna’s teachings which are relevant in today’s context.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...