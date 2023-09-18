DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. Small children from Nursery to Class II dressed in traditional attire of Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis and enthralled everybody present in the assembly. The stage was adorned with vibrant decorations, depicting the life and times of Lord Krishna. Children performed mesmerising dances to the tune of popular Krishna bhajans. The rhythmic movements and colourful costumes left everyone spellbound. Dr DD Vidyarthi, Regional Director, informed the students about Lord Krishna’s teachings which are relevant in today’s context.