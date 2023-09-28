DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Highlighting the theme ‘Laddo Gopal Utsav’, the school organised a class show for the students of Class I and II. The programme started with the welcome of chief guest Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram DAV, Safidon. After lamp lighting, Rashmi Vidyarthi motivated and inspired children and their parents and urged them to make their foundation strong by allowing them to participate in every activity. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi said the children are the real image of God and expensive treasures who make everyone happy. As many as two hundred students, dressed in beautiful costumes, enthralled the audience with their mesmerising dance performance and enthusiasm. The children were rewarded for their beautiful presentations. Principal DD Vidyarthi applauded the efforts of little angels, their parents and teachers for the grand success of the event and gave prizes to winners for their best performance in the field of art and craft, dance, handwriting, speaking skills and acting.