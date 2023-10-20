DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Regional Director of DAV institutions Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi threw light on the importance of reading books at the inauguration of the a book fair organised in the school. In the book fair, the books of English and Hindi of various publishers were displayed by Scholar India. The fair ran for three days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates
Visa services to be badly affected
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram
The incident takes place at Bheem Nagar when Ashish (20), wh...