DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Prachi and Jiya, students of the school, won medals in the National Sports Competition, which is being held in Goa. They won medals in the fencing competition in foil and saber events. Prachi won silver medal in foil event and Jiya won bronze medal in saber event. As per the policy of the Haryana Government, on getting medals in these games, incentive of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be provided to these players by the Haryana Government and they will also be given a government job of a higher post. Regional Director of DAV institutions Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi congratulated the players, their parents and coach Veena Saini and Dinesh.
