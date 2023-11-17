DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

A class show on the theme, ‘Shubhkamnayae’, was organised in the school. Children of Nursery, LKG and UKG participated. The programme started with floral welcome of chief guest Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram DAV School, Safidon. Two hundred tiny tots, dressed in beautiful costumes, enthralled the audience with their mesmerising dance performance, expressions and enthusiasm. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi applauded the efforts of little angels, their parents and teachers for the grand success of the event.
