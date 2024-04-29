DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

World Earth Day was celebrated through many activities at the school. Plantation drive was done by Regional Director Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi, Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi, Eco Club members and students of LKG and UKG. Children from classes I to VIII showed their skills by making beautiful paintings on Earth Day. Many students recited poems related to ‘Go Green Movement’ in the Junior Wing Assembly. A poster-making activity was also organised.

