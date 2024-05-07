DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Students of LKG and UKG celebrated Banana Day with great joy. Under the guidance of Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi, small children prepared different types of dishes from bananas. All children consumed banana with enthusiasm and understood the importance of nutritious food to keep themselves healthy. About 150 little children participated in it. Children danced happily to the tune of poems and songs related to banana. Children also made various types of charts and many functional crafts. The teachers taught them poems explaining the benefits of eating bananas. An exhibition of children’s excellent and creative dishes, charts and crafts was also organised.
