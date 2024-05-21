DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

School students shone bright in the CBSE classes X and XII board examination. Ayush, a student of Class X, has secured the first position in the district by securing 99.2% marks, while Anshul Bansal of the commerce stream came second in the district by securing 98.2% marks. The number of students scoring more than 90% marks in Class XII was 37 and the number of students scoring more than 80% marks was 100, while the number of students scoring more than 90% marks in Class X reached 80. Anshul Bansal of Class XII (Commerce) got 98.2%, Pari Bansal 98% (third in district), Moksh 97.2% and Kakul Bhardwaj of the arts stream got 96.4%, Anshika Gautam 95.6% and Angel 92% marks. In the science stream (non-medical) Vanshika became the district topper by scoring 95.8%, Pranav Pratap got 93.4%, Vishant 92.8%, Ayushi 92.8% and Ritika got 92.8% and in the science stream (medical), Apoorva got 93.8%, Muskan got 93%, and Salaj 92.2% marks. In Class X, Ayush got 99.2%, Nitika 98%, Akshara 98%, Khushi Lohan 97.8%, Nitish 98% and Himanshi 97.6%.
